Jackson church, organizations team up for vaccination event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church teamed up with local organizations to get more neighbors vaccinated.

M.B. Church on Powers Avenue in Jackson held its second vaccine event on Saturday, January 8. Central Mississippi Health Services and Southern Echo Inc. helped out with vaccine distribution. Boosters were provided, as well.

“It’s so important that we dispel the myths. People need to know the factual information about the variant,” said Southern Echo Inc. Executive Director Rachel Mayes.

“At this point, Mississippi is around 48% fully vaccinated versus 62% in the country. We’ve got a lot of work to do,” said Central Mississippi Health Services Medical Director Lionel Fraser.

Organizers said they had enough supplies to vaccinate 50 people.