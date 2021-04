JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced Greater Fairview MB Church in Jackson will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, April 24.

The event will take place at the church’s Recreational Outreach Center at 1909 Boling Street from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Officials said the drive-thru event is open to everyone.

Patients can schedule an appointment by calling 601-362-6447 or by registering online at www.greaterfairview.org.

Face masks will be required at the event.