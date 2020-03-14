1  of  2
Jackson churches cancel or move services online

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to concerns about the coronavirus, several Jackson-area churches have canceled or moved services online.

  • Christ United Methodist in Jackson – Stream services on March 15, 22 and 29; Other church activities suspended until March 31
  • The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Services suspended indefinitely
  • Crossgates Baptist Church – Stream services on March 15; No on-campus activities from March 16 – March 21
  • The Exchange in Pearl – Stream services on March 15
  • First Baptist Church of Brandon – Stream services on March 15 and 22; Other church activities canceled until March 29
  • First Baptist Church Jackson – Stream services on March 15
  • First Baptist Church of Madison – Stream services on March 15; Other group activities postponed until further notice
  • First Presbyterian Church of Jackson – Stream services on March 15
  • New Hope Baptist Church – Services canceled on March 15
  • Parkway Baptist Church in Clinton – Stream services March 15 and 22; No activities March 15 – March 28
  • Pinelake Church – Stream services on March 15; Gatherings on campus canceled from March 15 – March 20
  • St. Alexis Episcopal – Services suspended through March 22

