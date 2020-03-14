Jackson churches cancel or move services online

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to concerns about the coronavirus, several Jackson-area churches have canceled or moved services online.
- Christ United Methodist in Jackson – Stream services on March 15, 22 and 29; Other church activities suspended until March 31
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – Services suspended indefinitely
- Crossgates Baptist Church – Stream services on March 15; No on-campus activities from March 16 – March 21
- The Exchange in Pearl – Stream services on March 15
- First Baptist Church of Brandon – Stream services on March 15 and 22; Other church activities canceled until March 29
- First Baptist Church Jackson – Stream services on March 15
- First Baptist Church of Madison – Stream services on March 15; Other group activities postponed until further notice
- First Presbyterian Church of Jackson – Stream services on March 15
- New Hope Baptist Church – Services canceled on March 15
- Parkway Baptist Church in Clinton – Stream services March 15 and 22; No activities March 15 – March 28
- Pinelake Church – Stream services on March 15; Gatherings on campus canceled from March 15 – March 20
- St. Alexis Episcopal – Services suspended through March 22