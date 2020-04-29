Jackson City Council rejects mayor’s open carry order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council voted unanimously to reject Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s executive order that restricts open carry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a federal lawsuit and recusal of the city attorney, the council hired outside representation. While the mayor is being represented by private attorneys, the council hired an independent conflicts attorney, Deshun T. Martin of Martin & Martin, PA Attorneys and Counselors, to handle the city’s role in the lawsuit.

“The clear position of the city council is, although we know that we face some problems with gun violence with the type of guns that we have on our streets, it’s still not an excuse or reason for us to not uphold nor to obey the constitution of the State of Mississippi,” said Councilman Aaron Banks.

Banks and Councilman De’Keither Stamps said their hearts go out to families affected by gun violence, but they said the city must focus on proactive steps to reduce illegal guns on the streets of Jackson.