Jackson City Councilman wants to expand hazard pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With some people still going to work during the coronavirus pandemic, the topic of hazard pay has been brought up.

While lawmakers are considering additional compensation for workers, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes said some groups are being forgotten.

“Everyone that’s working during this virus situation deserves hazard pay. If the law says that only certain people can get it in certain categories, then this is an emergency. And let’s treat it like an emergency. How can you pay one group of people and don’t pay all of them?” stated Stokes.

“They deserve to be paid. Should have been done the first time they made the suggestion, including everyone that works. And everyone knows that’s right. These people at work. They deserve to be paid.”

Stokes said first responders, like police officers, must be notified by dispatchers, but dispatchers don’t fall under the hazard pay frameworks.