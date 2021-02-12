Jackson City Hall to reopen after Presidents’ Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba confirmed that he will not further extend the executive order that has kept City Hall and other non-essential city offices closed to the public since the holidays due to COVID-19 concerns. Non-essential employees who have been working remotely will also return to the office. And, all recommended social distancing, cleaning and masking guidelines will be strictly observed.

“We are by no means through this pandemic, but we are past the heightened exposure risks that came with the holidays. As such, it is necessary that we begin to carefully resume our regular operations with every social distancing, cleaning and masking precaution in place,” said Lumumba. “We ask City employees and the public to help keep everyone safe by adhering to these guidelines. And, as before, we will continue to monitor infection rates, confer with local health experts, and adjust our operations as necessary. I urge Jacksonians to please be safe, stay vigilant and continue to take every precaution.”

City of Jackson offices will be closed on Monday, February 15, 2021, in observance of Presidents’ Day. Offices will resume operations and open to the public on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.