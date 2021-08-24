Jackson councilman hopes incentives will help boost vaccinations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes received a total of $6,000 to fund his campaign to give people an incentive to get vaccinated. The money will be used to pay citizens $25 to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Reverend Dr. Jerry Young, the president of the National Baptist Convention, provided a $5,000 check on Tuesday, which was followed by a $1,000 check from Dr. Robert Smith, the director of the Central Mississippi Health Services.

“We are eagerly involved and trying to make sure that all of the persons that are eligible will take the vaccine, and what we are trying to do is partner with organizations in the community that are doing just that,” said Young.

“We have the expertise. We have professional people that you can see, so we aren’t going to take excuses for not getting vaccinated,” said Stokes.

The councilman mentioned having financial support from these institutions is the starting point. He said the endpoint is holding people accountable to get vaccinated.