Jackson elementary teacher dies from COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Theodora Bridges, who was a Jackson Public Schools teacher, died from complications of COVID-19 on Thursday, September 2. She taught at North Jackson Elementary School, and this year marked her 10th year as an educator.

Ellelean Childress said her sister tested negative for the coronavirus on August 27 after getting tested because of concerns she had from multiple students being in quarantine. Her symptoms grew worse, so she got tested again that following Wednesday and tested positive.

Childress and her sister talked the night before she passed. She said Bridges had a cough and experienced shortness of breath, but she thought she was stable because the hospital sent her back home. However, Bridges didn’t wake up the next day.

According to Childress, Bridges received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and was in the process of becoming fully vaccinated.

The family is accepting donations at this time:

Trustmark National Bank: (special account name is Theodora Bridges.)

Washington Funeral (attn:Bridges Family): 714 Second St, Tylertown, MS 39667

Cashapp: $TBridgesmemorial