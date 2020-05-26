Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Symptoms

Coronavirus Tests by State

Jackson firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders confirmed an employee at Station 25 in Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jackson Fire Department employee reported that he came in contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient at his part time job.

After the JFD administration was notified, Station 25 was disinfected. The employee and his entire crew were placed on administrative leave to self-quarantine at home.

According to Sanders, Station 25 is still open for business to serve the community. He said the department met and exceeded the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address the situation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories