Jackson firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders confirmed an employee at Station 25 in Jackson tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jackson Fire Department employee reported that he came in contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 patient at his part time job.

After the JFD administration was notified, Station 25 was disinfected. The employee and his entire crew were placed on administrative leave to self-quarantine at home.

According to Sanders, Station 25 is still open for business to serve the community. He said the department met and exceeded the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address the situation.