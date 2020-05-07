1  of  2
Jackson fraternity gives back to JPS students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Alumni Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. will donate more than $2,300 to the Jackson Public School District in support of the district’s Meal Distribution Plan.

Chapter members will also hand out meals at Cardoza Middle, Chastain Middle and Galloway Elementary. The fraternity will also continue its commitment by providing books for JPS students.

Dr. Mark Cunningham, the Chapter’s Director of Educational Activities, said, “During these unprecedented times in our community’s history, Alpha Men are reminded that many children rely on meals they receive during the academic day. These meals contribute to fortifying nourishment, contributing to their development. We are pleased to join other District partners to meet the nutrition needs of children.”

