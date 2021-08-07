Jackson Free Clinic offers free vaccinations to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Free Clinic offered free vaccinations to the public on Saturday. This effort was done in collaboration with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health.

The goal is to make the vaccine available to poor and minority communities. Staff at the clinic said they are seeing an influx of people getting vaccinated including school aged children who are eligible to vaccinated.

“I think there’s been such an increase because of how contagious the delta variant is and people what to be safe and just want that peace of mind to know that I’ll be ok if I get a vaccine or I have less of a chance of getting severely ill which is a good thing because you want to try and control that spread,” said Chief Academic Officer Hali Peterson.

The Jackson Free Clinic plans to offer free vaccinations every Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.