Jackson Free Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health and the Jackson Free Clinic will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination services at the Jackson Free Clinic on Saturday, August 7 from 12:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

The Jackson Free Clinic is located at 925 Martin Luther King Jr., Drive. Neighbors who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine can register to receive their shot online.

“Throughout our state, COVID-19 numbers rising,” said Sandra Melvin, CEO, Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health. “We encourage everyone over the age of 12 to get vaccinated.”