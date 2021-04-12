Jackson Free Clinic to provide COVID-19 vaccines in April

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced the Jackson Free Clinic will provide COVID-19 vaccines on weekends in April.

The clinic usually offers non-emergency medical and dental care for acute and chronic conditions, including evaluation, testing, prescription drugs and education, to individuals who cannot pay. Students from the schools of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, Pharmacy and Health Related Professions volunteer to work there every Saturday, while a supervisor is present.

According to UMMC, students will administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, April 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Those in need can make an appointment by calling the clinic at (601) 355-5161.