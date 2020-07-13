Breaking News
Jackson Hinds Library System announces closures after spike in COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Hinds Library System (JHLS) announced all libraries will be closed to the public after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

The libraries will provide curbside services. Library materials may be reserved through the JHLS holds system online or by phoning your local library. Online services are still available.

