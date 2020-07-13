Jackson Hinds Library System announces closures after spike in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Hinds Library System (JHLS) announced all libraries will be closed to the public after an increase in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.
The libraries will provide curbside services. Library materials may be reserved through the JHLS holds system online or by phoning your local library. Online services are still available.
LATEST STORIES:
- Couple caught on camera defacing Black Lives Matter mural
- Hand sanitizer recall: FDA expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers to avoid over methanol risk
- Mexican president to visit states hounded by drug cartel violence
- Mississippi community health centers and organizations to receive PPE
- WATCH: Trooper has near-death experience on roadway