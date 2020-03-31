Jackson Hinds Library System offers curbside book pickup

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Hinds Library System will offer a Curbside Book Pickup Program from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at the entrance of the Eudora Welty Library at 300 North State Street.
The program is designed to allow anyone who needs print reading materials to take up to three books per person per visit.
The books, which will be displayed on book carts at the library entrance, are largely popular fiction and children’s books that patrons can select (up to three books per person) in five to 10 minutes.
All titles were selected by JHLS staff from the Welty Library Book Sale. The books may be taken home to read, retained until the COVID-19 virus crisis has passed, and the library reopens. At that point, the books can be re-donated back to the Welty Book Sale again.
A security guard will oversee traffic flow and make sure that those selecting books do so in an expedited manner. Customers are advised to use hand sanitizer or gloves when making selections from the carts. The service will continue on an ongoing basis, as weather and book supply permits.Jackson Hinds Library System