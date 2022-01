VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Vicksburg on Wednesday, January 12.

The Vicksburg Post reported the drive-thru will be held at 1203 Mission Park Drive in Vicksburg from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Vicksburg’s COVID-19 Literacy Program Director Felicia Kent said no insurance will be needed.