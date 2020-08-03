Jackson mayor describes ‘dire’ situation in city due to COVID-19

Coronavirus Information

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba spoke about the spike in COVID-19 cases in the city during an interview with MSNBC.

The mayor cited “political pressure” on Governor Tate Reeves as the reason for the state’s reopening. He believes the reopening led to an increase in cases.

“We’re seeing numbers skyrocket. There’s no room in morgues. The ICU beds and hospitalization rates are at their very capacity,” stated Lumumba.

The mayor also discussed the positivity rate in Mississippi. He called for increased testing and more ICU beds.

According to Mayor Lumumba, the state should make a decision about students. Mississippi has a requirement of students going to school for 180 days.

