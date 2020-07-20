Jackson mayor disappointed in lack of mask wearing at block party

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Video surfaced online of a large block party on Dixon Road in Jackson, where very few of the attendees were wearing masks.

On Monday, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said this was a failure by the city to let the party get as big as it did. The city gave out a permit that allowed the block party to happen before they announced stricter COVID-19 policies. The mayor said that mistake won’t be made again.

Lumumba expressed disappointment in the community for it’s lack of mask wearing.

“And you know, I just think we have to do a better job of displaying personal responsibility. I thought it was reckless of people not to have masks. I thought that also when we look at where the event was taking place, that it’s one of the communities that has been most disproportionately affected by this virus here in our community,” stated the mayor.

Lumumba said there have been no fines given to anyone at the event. However, he said events like this will no longer be approved by the city until the virus is under control.

