Jackson mayor discusses COVID-19, preparations for freezing temperatures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Monday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the first freeze of the season.

The mayor announced the city is working to make sure shelters are prepared for those who are in need. The following shelters will be open:

The Opportunity Center – 845 W Amite St, Jackson, MS 39203

Billy Brumfield Men’s Shelter – 1244 S Gallatin St, Jackson, MS 39201

Mayor Lumumba said the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi is concerning. He said the city is considering executive decisions to return the city to remote working. An announcement is expected later in the week.

The mayor also listed the neighborhoods that have impacted the most by the virus:

Eastover, Highland Meadows and Sherwood Forest – 142% increase

Belhaven and Millsaps – 120% increase

Area north of Jackson State University, between Robinson and Capital streets – 116% increase

Mayor Lumumba encouraged neighbors to wear face masks, practice good hygiene and practice social distancing.

Click here to watch the news conference.

LATEST STORIES: