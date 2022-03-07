JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced that he is signing an executive order to lift Jackson’s mask mandate.

Masks are only required on a voluntary basis and businesses can still ask customers to mask up. However, the mayor said the data shows that things are trending down, but the pandemic is not over.

“It does not mean that this disease or this virus is not still a deadly virus, and so I caution people not to let their guard down,” said Lumumba.

During the news conference, the mayor called for a moment of silence to remember the more than 700 people who have died from COVID-19 in Hinds County.