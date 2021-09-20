Jackson mayor extends deadline for city employees to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba extended the deadline for COVID-19 guidelines, which require city employees, contractors and subcontractors to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The deadline has been extended to October 15, 2021.

Those employees and contractors, including temporary workers, who choose not to provide proof of their full vaccination status shall participate in weekly testing at their own cost. They will also continue to wear a face covering at all times when at the workplace and/or during working hours.

The mayor’s order allows for accommodations to be considered on an individual basis. However, any employee, contractor or subcontractor that is not vaccinated must still participate in weekly testing.