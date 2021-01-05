Jackson mayor extends order closing City Hall, non-essential offices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed an executive order to further extend the closure of Jackson City Hall and non-essential city offices to the public. He cited the continued and increased spread of the coronavirus in Jackson, as well as the rise in hospitalizations and death rate.

According to the order initially executed on December 3, 2020, city-owned or leased non-essential facilities will also remain closed, non-essential city employees will continue to work remotely and all non-essential city-sponsored travel will be prohibited.

The Department of the Municipal Clerk at City Hall will still be open to receive legal documents as well as assist TSA, passport, open records and 2021 elections customers.

“COVID-19 continues to plague our City and overwhelm our healthcare system,” said Lumumba. “Health experts anticipate another post-holiday spike and it is out of an abundance of caution that we must extend this order to ensure we are doing all we can to limit exposure. Again, I urge Jacksonians to please be safe and take every precaution.”

The Proclamation of Executive Order is effective Thursday, January 7, 2021, and shall remain in effect through Thursday, January 21, 2021, or until rescinded or superseded by another applicable Proclamation of Executive Order.

LATEST STORIES: