Jackson mayor extends stay-at-home order until April 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed a proclamation order on Thursday, extending the city’s stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The order has been extended until April 30, 2020.

The order requires individuals to stay at home or their place of residence and to practice social distancing. All non-essential businesses will be ordered to close. All places of public amusement shall also be closed.

Mayor Lumumba will hold a news conference about the proclamation on Friday, April 17. It starts at 1:30 p.m. outside Jackson City Hall.