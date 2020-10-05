Jackson mayor gives update on COVID-19 guidelines & Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will hold a news conference on Monday, October 5, to give an update on the city’s Stay Safe Jackson executive order.
He will discuss the city’s COVID-19 Task Force recommendations in the wake of Governor Tate Reeves ending state-wide mask requirements.
The mayor will also discuss the Jackson Zoo receiving its USDA certification.
The news conference starts at 1:00 p.m. at City Council Chambers.
