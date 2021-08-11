Jackson mayor issues COVID-19 vaccine mandate for city workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed an COVID-19 executive order that requires city employees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination by no later than August 31, 2021.

According to the mayor, reasonable accommodations will be considered on an individualized basis. City employees who choose not to provide proof of their full vaccination status will have to participate in weekly testing at their own cost and will continue to wear a face covering at all times when at the workplace and/or during working hours.

The order will take effect on Monday, August 16, 2021.

“COVID-19 poses a danger to the health and safety of the residents, visitors, and employees of the City of Jackson.” said Lumumba. “The Delta variant is here and it is highly transmissible, substantially increasing the risk of infection for not only our employees, but the people they come into contact with every day. It is essential that we take every effort to mitigate its spread and promote the best health and safety practices recognized in light of current scientific understanding for health and well-being of our city.”

The order is online at www.jacksonms.gov.