Jackson mayor issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for contract workers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba signed an executive order to amend the COVID-19 guidelines to require that contractors and subcontractors, who are paid in whole or in part from funds provided under a city contract, also provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. They will need to show proof not later than August 31, 2021.

Leaders said as with the previous order requiring proof of vaccination for city employees, reasonable accommodations will be considered on an individualized basis.

Contractors, including temporary workers, who choose not to provide proof of their full vaccination status shall participate in weekly testing at their own cost and will continue to wear a face covering at all times when at the workplace or during working hours when they can be expected to physically interact with city employees and members of the public.

The amended order is effective Monday, August 23, 2021.