Jackson mayor issues executive order closing City Hall, non-essential offices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba has issued an executive order closing City Hall and all non-essential city offices due to a surge in coronavirus cases. The order goes into effect Wednesday, December 29.

“The infectious spread of COVID-19 through both the Delta and Omicron variants has continued and dramatically increased in the City of Jackson, with a corresponding increase in hospitalizations and death rates… the City of Jackson does not have the luxury of a wait-and-see approach to the continued threat,” stated Lumumba.

City Hall and city offices will be closed from Wednesday, December 29 to Wednesday, January 5. City employees are expected to work remotely where possible to ensure city services remain in place. Offices will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6.