JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, March 4, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate and other COVID-19 restrictions. The mayor made the decision after consulting with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force.

“All restrictions previously implemented through any (order) related to face coverings are hereby lifted in their entirety,” the order reads. The mayor’s new order also lifts all restrictions related to capacity and hours of Jackson businesses.

“I have imposed restrictions and limitations on certain businesses with public health in mind, and also understand that such restrictions and limitations complicate the economic picture for many business owners… this executive order seeks to provide a further economic lifeline to businesses by lifting some restrictions of business services,” said Lumumba.

An ordinance allowing businesses to establish a temporary leisure and recreation district remains in place. Businesses in Jackson with alcohol permits may offer alcoholic beverages through carry out, drive-thru and curbside pickup.

Restaurants, bars and retail establishments affected by COVID-19 restrictions may contact the City’s Constituent Services Office at 601-960-2324 to request a temporary permit to create or expand an outdoor area for customers.