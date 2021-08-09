Jackson mayor looking into COVID-19 executive order

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With COVID-19 cases rising in Mississippi, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is looking at the possibility of a new executive order on COVID-19 safety.

The mayor is waiting to review an executive order that applies to city employees. The city remains under a mask mandate.

Essentially those working within Jackson city limits can become fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test frequently to their employer. These safety protocols have been in place in other states.

Lumumba said he met with the COVID-19 Task Force and was issued the executive order on Monday. During his weekly news conference, the mayor alluded that it would be helpful to have a uniform mask policy.

“If masks is an added feature of defense against the pandemic, then I think it dictates we should we wearing masks. I think it would be helpful if we had uniform policy and procedures from the federal government on down,” said Lumumba.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has stated that he will not order a statewide mask mandate. As for the mayor, he said he plans to roll out the executive order before the end of the week after reviewing it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story