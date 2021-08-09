Jackson mayor looking into COVID-19 executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With COVID-19 cases rising in Mississippi, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is looking at the possibility of a new executive order on COVID-19 safety.

The mayor is waiting to review an executive order that applies to city employees. The city remains under a mask mandate.

Essentially those working within Jackson city limits can become fully vaccinated or show a negative COVID test frequently to their employer. These safety protocols have been in place in other states.

Lumumba said he met with the COVID-19 Task Force and was issued the executive order on Monday. During his weekly news conference, the mayor alluded that it would be helpful to have a uniform mask policy.

“If masks is an added feature of defense against the pandemic, then I think it dictates we should we wearing masks. I think it would be helpful if we had uniform policy and procedures from the federal government on down,” said Lumumba.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) has stated that he will not order a statewide mask mandate. As for the mayor, he said he plans to roll out the executive order before the end of the week after reviewing it.