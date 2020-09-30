Jackson mayor says city’s Stay Safe order is still in effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said the city’s sixth amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order is still in effect for the city.

The order includes the following restrictions:

· It reinstates the Second Amended Stay Safe Jackson Order (bars reopened, limiting the number of customers to no more than 50% of seating capacity, minimum six feet spacing of tables, no early closures of restaurants/bars)

· Bar top areas are closed to prevent people from standing in close proximity and to ensure social distancing. This does not prohibit serving alcohol at tables with proper distancing.

· Allows for Temporary Citywide Leisure and Recreation Districts (This ordinance is posted here) which creates a special city permit process for tables, chairs, and tents to be setup in outdoor spaces that do not violate requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Fire Marshall.

· Expand the limits on gatherings from 10/20 to “20/50” including parks. The 20/50 rule limits inside gatherings to no more than 20 people with appropriate social distancing and no more than 50 people at outside gatherings with appropriate social distancing.

To read the Sixth Amended Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order and the Temporary Leisure and Recreation District ordinance, visit here.

The mayor’s office said the order was not rendered suspended or unenforceable by Gov. Tate Reeve’s latest executive order. In the governor’s latest executive order, the statewide mask mandate expired at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30.

The mayors of Vicksburg and Hattiesburg also said their masks ordinances will continue.

