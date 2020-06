JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced his Safe Return guidelines for permanent drivers license stations across the state to reopen on Monday, June 8.

Working with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) and state health officials to ensure the safety and well-being of Mississippians at these stations, the governor is implementing social distancing procedures to help them operate safely and efficiently during the pandemic.

"Let’s be honest, they were a mess before. The pent-up demand created by the pandemic is only going to make existing problems worse. We think we’ve got a plan in place to make it run as safely and smoothly as possible, but there is a lot of structural work we’ve got to do for a real fix," said Reeves.