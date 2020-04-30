Jackson mayor extends city’s Safer-at-Home order until May 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba addressed the executive orders that are in place for the city on Thursday.

He announced the city’s Stay-at-Home order will be extended to May 15, 2020.

The mayor said the extended order will prohibit non-essential retail from opening except for curbside pickup or delivery. Restaurants and bars remain closed except for curbside, delivery and takeout.

One of the recent orders includes a temporary ban on open carry in the city amid the coronavirus outbreak. Lumumba announced the ban has expired.

On Thursday, Attorney General Lynn Fitch filed an amicus curiae, or friend of the court brief, in federal court on Thursday. She said it reaffirms the right to bear arms, supports Mississippi state laws that protect that right and seeks to overturn the open carry ban in Jackson.

Earlier this week, the Jackson City Council unanimously voted to reject the mayor’s executive order on the open carry ban.