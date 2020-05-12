Jackson mayor announces citywide curfew as businesses begin to reopen

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Tuesday, May 12, to give the public more information about the reopening of the city.

According to Mayor Lumumba, businesses will be allowed to reopen under the new regulations. The regulations are expected to be updated on the city’s website on Thursday, May 14.

The mayor also announced a citywide curfew from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. The curfew will go into effect after Mayor Lumumba’s current executive order ends.