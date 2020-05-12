1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Jackson mayor announces citywide curfew as businesses begin to reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba held a news conference on Tuesday, May 12, to give the public more information about the reopening of the city.

According to Mayor Lumumba, businesses will be allowed to reopen under the new regulations. The regulations are expected to be updated on the city’s website on Thursday, May 14.

The mayor also announced a citywide curfew from 11:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. The curfew will go into effect after Mayor Lumumba’s current executive order ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories