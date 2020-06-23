Jackson mayor asks businesses to require customers to wear masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba asked businesses to require customers to wear facial masks. This comes after 611 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mississippi on Tuesday.

Mayor Lumumba reminded neighbors that the virus is still a looming threat to the community.

He said he saw pictures of people in the city not taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves. They were not wearing masks or social distancing. The mayor said those people are putting themselves and their families at risk.

According to Mayor Lumumba, the city won’t hesitate to reimpose regulations to protect public health and safety.

