1  of  3
Breaking News
Feeding Mississippi Food Drive Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

City of Jackson to start reopening process after executive order expires

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Friday, May 8, that retail establishments in the city will reopen with restrictions at the end of the city’s current Stay-at-Home order. The city’s Stay-at-Home order ends on May 15.

Mayor Lumumba’s decision comes after Governor Tate Reeves announced the state’s Safer-at-Home order was extended to May 25. Under the state’s new Safer-at-Home order, barbershops, salons and gyms will be allowed to reopen on Monday, May 11, with strict social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols.

If the livestream doesn’t work, you can watch the news conference on the City of Jackson’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories