City of Jackson to start reopening process after executive order expires

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced on Friday, May 8, that retail establishments in the city will reopen with restrictions at the end of the city’s current Stay-at-Home order. The city’s Stay-at-Home order ends on May 15.

Mayor Lumumba’s decision comes after Governor Tate Reeves announced the state’s Safer-at-Home order was extended to May 25. Under the state’s new Safer-at-Home order, barbershops, salons and gyms will be allowed to reopen on Monday, May 11, with strict social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols.

If the livestream doesn’t work, you can watch the news conference on the City of Jackson’s Facebook page.