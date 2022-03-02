JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that he will be lifting the mask mandate for the city soon.

Lumumba said he consulted with the COVID Task Force and believes a mask mandate is no longer necessary. He added that he expects the mandate to be lifted before the St. Paddy’s Day parade.

“While I want it to be clear that we are not beyond COVID and COVID is still a threat, I do believe that we are at a point in time where the most extreme measure as mandates and requirements of this type are not necessarily required,” said Lumumba

He said he’s waiting for the city’s legal department to send him the executive order.