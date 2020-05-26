Jackson mayor, wife tested for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba, along with First Lady Ebony Lumumba, were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the Wood Village Apartment Complex.

Volunteers helped Jackson’s first family and other attendees get tested. The test truck is an effort of city leaders and the Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center.

“It really wasn’t that bad. I closed my mouth, opened my mouth wide, and I didn’t even know she was through. So the test takes less than ten seconds to get done and can save not just my life, but the life of all I come in contact with,” said Michelle Henry, who lives in Jackson.

“What we do know is that in the City of Jackson has an 85 percent black population, and we know that black and brown communities are disproportionately affected. And we’re truly concerned and making certain we do all we can to get the word out to our residents,” said Mayor Lumumba.

The mayor said JHCHC and the city have a partnership to allow all city employees to get tested for the virus for free before returning to work.