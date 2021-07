JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Medical Mall will host a personal protective equipment (PPE) dorm-ready giveaway on Saturday, August 7.

Face masks, sanitary wipes, sanitizer and more will be distributed to college students in need.

The giveaway will take place at the Jackson Medical Mall near the Jackson State University patio behind Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.