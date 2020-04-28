Jackson nurse travels to New York to help COVID-19 patients

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Thousands of healthcare workers are fighting everyday against the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people alive, but one Jackson nurse felt the call to help beyond state lines.

“I was like okay, God is preparing me for something to happen. And it was like okay, you’ve got to go.”

Tiffany Williams-Mannie lies and works in Jackson. When COVID-19 hit the state, her floor was shut down.

“We weren’t doing as many surgeries. I was always being called off, so I said okay, something’s working,” she explained.

Williams-Mannie soon saw the need for healthcare workers across the country. She applied to be a travel nurse and landed a temporary position in New York.

“The transition from leaving my husband and my daughter behind, it was difficult. There were tears shed the first day. My daughter was okay with it, my husband was like go for it, you know you want to be there, you know they need you there, you know we support you, go for it!”

She said her 21 day stint was quickly affirmed when she got to her hotel room and the magnitude of her job set in.

“I felt like I was put in this, at this time for this reason, and it’s crazy because outside my window in the water there’s a ship. It’s a white ship with a red cross, and they have patients on them. And when I wake up in the morning that’s the first thing I’m doing. I’m getting up, and I’m looking out the window and I’m praying. And I was like that’s in my view for a reason.”

Seeing first-hand what COVID-19 can do, Williams-Mannie said she has a new perspective on life.

“Cherish your moments. Never take anything for granted, because no one expected this virus to come. But just like that, things can change in the blink of an eye. I would say, just stop and take heed of the moment.”