Jackson Parks & Rec announces Movies in the Park Summer Series

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson’s Parks and Recreation Department will host its 3rd annual Movies in the Park Summer Series.

City leaders said everyone must remain in or near their vehicles due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Everyone will also be required to wear face coverings.

Admission is $5.00 per vehicle (cash only). Security will be provided by the Jackson Police Department. The times and dates are listed below:

Friday, July 10 th Location: Smith Wills Stadium Parking Lot (1200 Lakeland Drive Jackson, MS 39216)

Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 th Location: Smith Wills Stadium Parking Lot (1200 Lakeland Drive Jackson, MS 39216) Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 17 th Location: VA Legion Softball Complex Parking Lot (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive Jackson, MS 39209) Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 th Location: VA Legion Softball Complex Parking Lot (4500 Officer Thomas Catchings, Sr. Drive Jackson, MS 39209) Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 24 th Location: Forest Hill High School Parking Lot (2607 Raymond Road Jackson, MS 39212) Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 24 th Location: Forest Hill High School Parking Lot (2607 Raymond Road Jackson, MS 39212)

Time: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. Movie start at 7:00 p.m.

