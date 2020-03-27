Jackson police officer tests positive for coronavirus

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson police officer from precinct two tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Chief James Davis, the officer was not feeling well on Monday and went to the doctor on Tuesday. The officer was tested for COVID-19, and the results came back positive on Thursday.

Davis said the officer will be in self-quarantine for 14 days. He will not be able to return to work until he is cleared by the doctor.

According to Davis, employees who came into contact with the officer must go to a health clinic or their doctor to be evaluated for symptoms. If they have no symptoms, they can return to work.

The chief said the department is doing everything they can to protect their officers. They are equipped with gloves, masks and have wipes in their patrol cars.

