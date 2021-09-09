Jackson police sergeant dies after weeks battling COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Jackson Police Department Sergeant Bryan Pippin passed away after a long battle with COVID-19. Sergeant Pippin was hospitalized back in July after contracting the virus.

Police Chief James Davis said he received a call just after midnight from Officer Pippin’s mother about his passing.

Pippin was stationed at Precinct One on Cooper Road, and Chief Davis said he well known and respected in the community.

At this time, funeral arrangements have not bee announced for Pippin.

Davis said he encourages officers to get vaccinated and continue to wear a mask.