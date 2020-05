JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – From April 17 to May 15, the Jackson Police Department confiscated weapons, drugs and cash in Operation Safe Street.

Investigators said 146 suspects were arrested and 60 illegally owned weapons were seized. Police also seized up to 500 pounds of marijuana in one bust. They also found $20,682 in cash.

Chief James Davis credited the city’s Stay-at-Home order for allowing officers to spot people in violation, which led to the busts.