Jackson police to take part in Operation Safe Streets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department will initiate “Operation Safe Streets” this Fourth of July weekend.

According to the department, officers will work to reduce violent crimes from occurring within the city. Officers will also be enforcing the Stay Safe Jackson Executive Order.

People in the City of Jackson are required to wear a face covering in public due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owners must require all parties (employees, patrons, etc.) to wear a face covering. Businesses found in violation will be shutdown for 24 hours and must submit an Attestation of Compliance with the City of Jackson before reopening.

