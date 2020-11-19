Jackson Prep head football coach, wife hospitalized due to coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Prep head football coach Ricky Black and his wife, Linda, have been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
The two were admitted to regular hospital rooms to receive IV treatment for the virus. 12 News was told the two are feeling better, and they’re improving.
Black was named the National High School Coach of the year in 2018.
