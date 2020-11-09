Jackson Prep students to learn remotely due to increase in COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to leaders with Jackson Preparatory School, grades 9-12 have moved to remote learning due to an increase in COVID-19 activity. Those grades will participate in remote learning from Monday, November 9, to Wednesday, November 11.

“We believe this plan will give us the best opportunity to get these exposures stabilized, given the incubation period of the virus,” said Ryan Sherman, director of communications for Jackson Prep.

Grades 6-8 will continue on-campus learning.

