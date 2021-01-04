Jackson Public Schools announces 2021 reopening for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District announced classes will start for all JPS students virtually on Tuesday, January 5. After a two-week self-quarantine, those families who opt to do so will be able to send scholars back to school on January 19.

Elementary scholars who return to traditional in-person learning will attend school Monday-Friday. Secondary scholars who return to hybrid learning come to school on A Days or B Days based on cohort for middle schools or grade level for high schools.

Learn more at www.jackson.k12.ms.us/SmartRestart.

