Jackson Public Schools to announce reopening plans on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District will hold a news conference on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Central Office Administrative Complex to discuss the district’s reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year. The news conference will be at 11:00 a.m.

JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene, and other representatives of the district will be on hand to discuss learning options elementary, middle, and high school learning for the 2020-2021 school year.

“While education systems are inherently designed to promote and facilitate social interaction, the health and safety of our scholars and staff remain our highest priorities and at the center of our decision-making,” said Dr. Greene in a letter to the community released on June 20. “Although we are likely to bring most of our scholars back together in the fall, we’re also developing extensive safety protocols and virtual/hybrid program options.”

Additional information can be found on our website at www.jackson.k12.ms.us, including the following:

· District to Hold School Reopening Feedback Panels with Parents, Teachers, and Scholars: https://bit.ly/2CrYeV8

· School Reopening Parent Panel: https://youtu.be/lA1GKlF-3Dk

· School Reopening Student Panel: https://youtu.be/T2F5ilv4qO8

· School Reopening Teacher Panel: https://youtu.be/vEGOFyy1GCI

