Jackson Public Schools to host virtual graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District will host virtual graduation ceremonies for the JPS Class of 2020. The recording and awarding of diplomas will take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The district will follow safety and precaution measures aligned to recommendations from federal and local health officials around COVID-19.

Each graduation ceremony will be pre-recorded and streamed on Comcast Channel 19 and online on JPS media platforms. These broadcasts will air on each school’s original graduation date and time.

Programs will include presentations by the principals, valedictorians and salutatorians of each school, an address by JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick L. Greene and the conferring of diplomas by JPS School Board President Letitia Johnson.

Graduates are being instructed to wear their caps and gowns, and their families are being encouraged to participate in Graduation Watch Parties as these events are streamed. The Graduation Watch Parties should be for immediate family in order to adhere to federal and local guidance around crowds and gatherings. Copies of printed programs will be provided to each graduate.

JPS virtual graduation air dates are shown in the table below.