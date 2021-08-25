Jackson Public Schools to offer virtual learning option for grades Pre-K through 6th

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Board of Trustees of Jackson Public Schools and Jackson Public Schools (JPS) have agreed to offer a virtual learning option to scholars in grades pre-K through 6th.

The district will offer the virtual option in response to the rising number in COVID-19 cases and the revised guidance from the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).

The virtual learning option, if selected, will remain in effect through the end of the first semester. Leaders said students who take this option will be ineligible to participate in field trips, District-Based After-School programs, or extracurricular activities.

At this time, virtual learning will not be offered as a primary instructional option for students in grades 7-12. Students needing to temporarily quarantine due to a documented COVID-19 exposure may be instructed virtually during their quarantine period.

How to Register for the Virtual Option

Families interested in moving their students in grades Pre-K through 6th to the virtual learning option must submit their intentions through the Virtual Learning Survey by Friday, August 27. You will need your student’s MSIS number to complete this instrument. If you have more than one student moving to virtual, you must complete a separate form for each of them. No action needs to be taken for students who will continue attending school in person.

Although this selection is intended to be in effect for the remainder of the first semester, your student may be returned to in-person learning for failure to comply with attendance requirements.

Families of virtual scholars will be responsible for maintaining access to the internet throughout the virtual learning period which concludes on December 21.

Technology Support

JPS will provide devices and technical support for student devices throughout the virtual learning period.

Students must turn in broken devices and resolve any outstanding balances to receive a working device for virtual learning.

Devices will be issued by each student’s school and will be available to pick up Thursday, September 2.

JPS will not provide hot spots or Internet service.

Families’ Responsibilities

Sign a commitment that acknowledges receipt and acceptance of Board policy IAAA – Distance/Online Learning.

Provide reliable internet connectivity in their home or indicate the need for support with connectivity to their child’s school.

Ensure the student’s regular attendance throughout the full instructional day.

Ensure the student’s compliance with the policies and procedures outlined within the Student Code of Conduct.

Ensure the student’s attendance on campus to meet course requirements, state assessments, and district interim assessments.

Any other responsibilities approved by the Board or the Superintendent.

Child Nutrition